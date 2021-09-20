Stone Look Jewellery Display Blocks White Textured Flat

These stone look jewellery display blocks are uniquely made from a white textured material, they add a touch of class and sophistication to any shot. Whether you're photographing jewellery, beauty products, or even just everyday items, these blocks will help your photos stand out from the rest.

Dimensions

Sizes are approximate due to the nature of the materials. Please allow a 5-10mm difference in the final size.

Material and Care

Due to the handmade nature of this product, each block will be unique in design and may look slightly differen to the images shown.